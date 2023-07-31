Shots for Tots dates announced for August

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital has announced the August dates for its Shots for Tots program, which offers immunization for children six weeks to 18 years old at a low cost.

Shots for Tots clinics are by appointment only and will be available at the following locations and times:

● WCCH Diagnostic Center (250 S. Beglis Parkway, Sulphur) — Monday, August 7, and Monday, August 28, from 9 a.m. to noon.

● Community Health Center of WCCH (703 Cypress Street, Suite A, Sulphur) — Wednesday, August 9, and Wednesday, August 23, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The cost is $10 per person.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (337) 527-4361.

