Sam Houston Graduate Silas Ardoin Called up to AA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Silas Ardoin graduated from Sam Houston High School in 2019 before heading to Austin to play for the Texas Longhorns, and in 2022, his dreams were fulfilled as the Baltimore Orioles selected him in the fourth round of the MLB Draft, 107th overall, and now his dream of playing in the big leagues is one step closer as he was called up to the Orioles’ AA affiliate, the Bowie Baysox, on Monday.

The Baltimore Orioles are promoting Silas Ardoin to the Bowie Baysox (AA). pic.twitter.com/Uz0QVGimV1 — Milb Central (@milb_central) July 31, 2023

At Sam Houston, Ardoin became the state of Louisiana’s first-ever high school Gold Glove winner, as he was named the 2019 ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove winner at catcher. Ardoin was also named to the All-State, and All-District first teams, helped the Broncos to a State Championship game appearance, was named the team’s defensive player of the year, and in his senior season, he held a .440 average, with three home runs, and 40 runs batted in.

With the Longhorns from 2020-2022 Ardoin held a .256 batting average with 13 home runs, 87 runs batted in, and 85 runs in 140 games played, and 129 games started.

Since being selected by the Orioles in the 2022 draft, Ardoin has played in 84 games in the minor leagues for the Delmarva Shoebirds of the Carolina League, the Orioles of the Florida Complex League, and the Aberdeen IronBirds of the South Atlantic League.

In 84 games Ardoin holds a batting average of .211, five home runs, 37 runs batted in, and 37 runs scored.

