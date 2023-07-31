50/50 Thursdays
Police presence in area of Loretto Ave. in Sulphur

Police and deputies respond to a situation on Loretto Avenue in Sulphur.
Police and deputies respond to a situation on Loretto Avenue in Sulphur.
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - There is a heavy police presence in the area of Loretto Avenue in Sulphur.

A KPLC viewer said numerous law enforcement officers are in the area with long rifles. They said Loretto, Melanie Drive, and Bernadette Drive are all blocked off.

Capt. Jason Gully confirms Sulphur police are on the scene, but said specific details are being worked out.

The Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office is assisting, spokeswoman Kayla Vincent said.

KPLC will have more information as it becomes available.

