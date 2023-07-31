Police presence in area of Loretto Ave. in Sulphur

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - There is a heavy police presence in the area of Loretto Avenue in Sulphur.

A KPLC viewer said numerous law enforcement officers are in the area with long rifles. They said Loretto, Melanie Drive, and Bernadette Drive are all blocked off.

Capt. Jason Gully confirms Sulphur police are on the scene, but said specific details are being worked out.

The Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office is assisting, spokeswoman Kayla Vincent said.

