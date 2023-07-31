50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Paul Reubens, best known as Pee-wee Herman, dies at age 70

Paul Reubens attends the world premiere of "Pee-wee's Big Holiday" during the South by...
Paul Reubens attends the world premiere of "Pee-wee's Big Holiday" during the South by Southwest Film Festival on Thursday, March 17, 2016, in Austin, Texas.(Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Paul Reubens, an actor and comedian best known to a generation as Pee-wee Herman, has died at age 70.

His Facebook page said the actor died on Sunday after a private battle with cancer.

“Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness,” the post said.

In addition to the kiddie TV show “Pee-wee’s Playhouse” and the cult classic movie “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure,” Reubens has appeared in a number of TV shows and films, including small parts in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” movie and the Hulu show “What We Do in the Shadows.”

Paul Reubens, in character as Pee-wee Herman, poses on stage after a performance of "The...
Paul Reubens, in character as Pee-wee Herman, poses on stage after a performance of "The Pee-wee Herman Show" on Broadway in New York, Friday, Oct. 29, 2010.(AP Photo/Charles Sykes)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Live Oak Street
Sulphur police investigating death of a child

Latest News

A few scattered thunderstorms have the potential to pop up this afternoon as heat reaches...
First Alert Forecast: Few storms possible this afternoon, very hot to start the week
In this photo taken Tuesday, July 9, 2019, the Olympic Mountains are seen beyond a forest from...
8-year-old survives cougar attack in Washington state national park
Ampacet Corporation.
65 workers to be laid off as DeRidder plastic plant closes
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
LIVE: Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell faces sentencing in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival
Ryder Sanford sets saddle bronc riding record at CFD. PRCA photo by Jackie Jensen
Sulphur cowboy sets saddle bronc riding record for Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo