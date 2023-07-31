50/50 Thursdays
Oakdale woman accused of child abuse in Eunice daycare investigation

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EUNICE, La. (KPLC) - Eunice Police have made an arrest in their investigation into possible child abuse at a daycare, according to reporting by KLFY.

Authorities have arrested Alyssa Eve Dupre, 23, of Oakdale who was a former employee of the Pumpkin Patch Daycare of Eunice.

Dupree was booked into the St. Landry Parish jail on $18,000 bond for six counts of cruelty to juveniles.

The investigation into the daycare began after authorities were made aware of a video allegedly showing toddlers and young children having slices of cheese thrown on their faces, being intentionally frightened to the point of tears, and being taped to a chair.

According to KLFY, authorities are continuing to investigate the allegations of abuse and more arrests are expected.

