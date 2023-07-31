50/50 Thursdays
The Pledge of Allegiance

New law coming to Louisiana libraries

By Halle Jefferson
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Children in Louisiana will soon be limited to what they can check out from public libraries.

Senate Bill 7 was signed into law and goes into effect on August 1. The law will limit what minors can access at the library, specifically, LGBTQ+ materials and other books deemed sexually explicit.

Libraries will have to create a policy that includes a card system for parents and guardians to choose whether or not their child can check out certain materials.

Calcasieu Parish Library Director Marjorie Harrison explained what could be implemented in the new policy.

“In the case that we would develop a policy, there would be a library card, and then it would limit access to collections, so that those that are not sexually explicit, and has that library card wouldn’t be able to access those materials,” Harrison said.

Libraries across the state still have a lot to discuss when it comes to creating the new policy.

“So there’s the policy aspect and there’s the technology aspect. So all of that still needs to be worked out, and we have to develop a policy first, and then of course the board has to approve that, and then based on the policy we would look at our software and how we can make it work,” Harrison said.

If Libraries do not comply, they could lose out on state funding.

Libraries will have until January 2024 to create and adopt their policy, but the policy has to be implemented in June 2024.

