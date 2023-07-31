McNeese Football Players get first look at new locker room

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese Football began construction on their new $1.1 million locker room in early June, and on Sunday the Cowboy players got their first look at their new locker room after it was completed last week.

Via a Press Release on Monday McNeese long snapper Trey Vondenstein said “This is unreal, I’m on my sixth year here and just seeing where we started and what all we’ve been through, and seeing what we got now, I mean, this is the best locker room I’ve ever seen. I’ve never been able to experience something like this. I know a lot of the guys feel the same. We were already fired up for the season to start but this adds a little extra on top.”

Each player has their name and home town listed above their space, and their storage areas include power, and charging outlets, plus space for valuables, for each helmet, shoes, and shoulder pads, plus drying blowers in both.

The locker room is proof that McNeese is investing in their football team, and to players, it’s proof that they play at a school that values their contributions.

“It gives me a lot of hope and a lot of confidence that the people upstairs, they care a lot about this team. They want to see us succeed. That gives us the confidence knowing that we can go out there and do what we need to do,” said defensive lineman Earenest Grayson.

“It’s saying we’re on the rise. We’re coming back. We’re getting on the right track to where we once were as a program. Lake Charles is recovering and is growing back to where it once was. This football program is no different,” said Trey Vondenstein.

McNeese begins practice later this week, before getting their season underway on September 2nd against Tarleton State.

