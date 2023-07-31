Marshland Festival fun continued into day two

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Marshland Festival continued at the Lake Charles Civic Center Saturday evening, and KPLC was there to capture the celebration.

The festival originated in Hackberry over 30 years ago and has grown to become one of the top 20 festivals in the southeast United States.

Gregory Gray, chairman of the festival, told us attendees enjoyed there.

“[We’ve got] quite a bit of good bands, and also, we’ll have excellent Cajun food. We have an arts and crafts room; there’s a lot of local people here that come and sell their goods they make by hand,” said Gray.

