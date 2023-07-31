50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Marshland Festival fun continued into day two

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Marshland Festival continued at the Lake Charles Civic Center Saturday evening, and KPLC was there to capture the celebration.

The festival originated in Hackberry over 30 years ago and has grown to become one of the top 20 festivals in the southeast United States.

Gregory Gray, chairman of the festival, told us attendees enjoyed there.

“[We’ve got] quite a bit of good bands, and also, we’ll have excellent Cajun food. We have an arts and crafts room; there’s a lot of local people here that come and sell their goods they make by hand,” said Gray.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Live Oak Street
Sulphur police investigating death of a child

Latest News

Marshland Festival fun continued into day two
Marshland Festival continues for day two
Inmate dies at reentry center near DeQuincy
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A very hot week is ahead, even with a few storms possible Monday afternoon.
Back-to-School Supply Drive returning to Lake Charles
Back-to-School Supply Drive returning to Lake Charles