50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

LSU students can now get a discounted Walmart+ membership

Walmart+ Student back to campus
Walmart+ Student back to campus(Walmart)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State University students are getting ready to head back to campus and Walmart is offering services to help students save money, officials said.

For the first time, Walmart said they are offering Walmart+ Student, where eligible students will get 50% off a monthly or annual W+ membership. It is reportedly a limited time offer from Friday, July 28 to Thursday, September 7.

Students can verify eligibility and check out all the benefits of Walmart+ here: Walmart+

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Live Oak Street
Sulphur police investigating death of a child

Latest News

SWLA Arrest Report - July 31, 2023
Excessive Heat Warning
First Alert Forecast: Dangerous heat in full swing, little chance of cooling showers
Warning against burn piles in Southwest Louisiana
Fire chief advises residents against outdoor burning amid extreme heat
Warning against burn piles in Southwest Louisiana
warning against burn piles outdoors
Dustin Martin, 26, of Pitkin, is wanted on outstanding warrants for molestation of a juvenile,...
Pitkin man wanted on child sex abuse charges arrested