LSU students can now get a discounted Walmart+ membership

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State University students are getting ready to head back to campus and Walmart is offering services to help students save money, officials said.

For the first time, Walmart said they are offering Walmart+ Student, where eligible students will get 50% off a monthly or annual W+ membership. It is reportedly a limited time offer from Friday, July 28 to Thursday, September 7.

Students can verify eligibility and check out all the benefits of Walmart+ here: Walmart+

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.