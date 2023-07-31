LIVE: Vallow Daybell Sentencing

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Watch Lori Vallow Daybell’s sentencing live here, starting at 10 a.m.

On May 12, 2023, a jury in Idaho unanimously found Vallow Daybell guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and one count of grand theft in the deaths of her children, Tylee and JJ Ryan, and the death of her current husband’s previous wife, Tammy Daybell.

Vallow, 50, faces 10 years to life in prison.

