50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lake Charles native honored with coin-collecting award

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man will be the recipient of the highest honor bestowed by the largest organization of coin-collecting enthusiasts in the U.S.

Michael Fuljenz, president of Universal Coin & Bullion in Beaumont, will receive the 2023 Chester L. Krause Distinguished Service Award from the Congressionally-chartered American Numismatic Association.

According to the association, the “highest honor conferred by the ANA, the Chester L. Krause Distinguished Service Award, is given in recognition of numerous years of outstanding, dedicated service to numismatics.”

Fuljenz is also being recognized with the association’s 2023 Philanthropy Award.

Fuljenz, who grew up in Lake Charles and graduated LaGrange High School in 1972, said, “No recognition like this happens without the tremendous support of many others in the American Numismatic Association, in the hobby and profession, and my wonderful family. I sincerely thank all those who have helped me help others.”

Active in many community, education, and youth sports groups in Beaumont, Fuljenz currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors of the local Crime Stoppers organization. McNeese State University recognized his literary, business, and civic achievements and decades of service to the university by presenting him with an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters in 2015, and Lamar University recognized him with a 3T (Time Talent and Treasure) Award in 2007.

Lake Charles Native Michael Fuljenz Honored With National Group’s Highest Award
Lake Charles Native Michael Fuljenz Honored With National Group’s Highest Award(KPLC)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Live Oak Street
Sulphur police investigating death of a child

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The heat will continue with only a slight chance of cooling rain daily.
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Jimmy Gwatney dies at 85
65 workers to be laid off as DeRidder plastic plant closes
65 workers to be laid off as DeRidder plastic plant closes
Boil advisory issued for Town of Iowa
Boil advisory issued for Town of Iowa