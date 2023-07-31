Lake Charles native honored with coin-collecting award

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man will be the recipient of the highest honor bestowed by the largest organization of coin-collecting enthusiasts in the U.S.

Michael Fuljenz, president of Universal Coin & Bullion in Beaumont, will receive the 2023 Chester L. Krause Distinguished Service Award from the Congressionally-chartered American Numismatic Association.

According to the association, the “highest honor conferred by the ANA, the Chester L. Krause Distinguished Service Award, is given in recognition of numerous years of outstanding, dedicated service to numismatics.”

Fuljenz is also being recognized with the association’s 2023 Philanthropy Award.

Fuljenz, who grew up in Lake Charles and graduated LaGrange High School in 1972, said, “No recognition like this happens without the tremendous support of many others in the American Numismatic Association, in the hobby and profession, and my wonderful family. I sincerely thank all those who have helped me help others.”

Active in many community, education, and youth sports groups in Beaumont, Fuljenz currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors of the local Crime Stoppers organization. McNeese State University recognized his literary, business, and civic achievements and decades of service to the university by presenting him with an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters in 2015, and Lamar University recognized him with a 3T (Time Talent and Treasure) Award in 2007.

