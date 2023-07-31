Jeff Davis Electric wins statewide safety award

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Electric Cooperative is this year’s winner of the statewide safety award at the annual Association of Louisiana Electric Cooperatives’ meeting.

Employees of JDEC have worked 646,290 hours since January 2017 without a lost-time accident, according to Conley Bourgeois, marketing specialist for the Association of Louisiana Electric Cooperatives.

The award criteria are based on the cooperative’s incident plus severity rate. Those rates include manhours worked, no-lost time accidents, lost or restricted accidents, number of lost days, number of restricted days, miles driven, vehicle accidents, and occupational illnesses.

“Jeff Davis Electric would like to thank all its employees and board members for their hard work and dedication to working safely,” JDEC Director of Safety Ben Hetzel said. No one person won this award, it was won collectively among all the employees.”

This is the first time JDEC has won the award individually, Bourgeois said.

