50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Jeff Davis Electric wins statewide safety award

By Jakob Evans
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Electric Cooperative is this year’s winner of the statewide safety award at the annual Association of Louisiana Electric Cooperatives’ meeting.

Employees of JDEC have worked 646,290 hours since January 2017 without a lost-time accident, according to Conley Bourgeois, marketing specialist for the Association of Louisiana Electric Cooperatives.

The award criteria are based on the cooperative’s incident plus severity rate. Those rates include manhours worked, no-lost time accidents, lost or restricted accidents, number of lost days, number of restricted days, miles driven, vehicle accidents, and occupational illnesses.

“Jeff Davis Electric would like to thank all its employees and board members for their hard work and dedication to working safely,” JDEC Director of Safety Ben Hetzel said. No one person won this award, it was won collectively among all the employees.”

This is the first time JDEC has won the award individually, Bourgeois said.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Live Oak Street
Sulphur police investigating death of a child

Latest News

Judge Boyce reads the sentencing for Lori Vallow Daybell
Judge Boyce reads his sentencing to the court
Inmate dies at reentry center
Inmate dies at reentry center near DeQuincy
Lori Vallow Daybell address the court during sentencing
Lori Vallow Daybell address the court during sentencing
Stand-off in Sulphur
Stand-off in Sulphur