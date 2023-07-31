50/50 Thursdays
Former LSU swimmer to compete on new season of Big Brother

Matt Klotz
Matt Klotz(CBS)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A former swimmer at Louisiana State University will make his big appearance as one of the house guests on the 25th season of Big Brother.

Matthew Klotz (Matt) will be on the new season premiering Wednesday, Aug 2 on CBS Television Network. Klotz is one of 16 contestants on the reality competition show.

Klotz, a Deaflympics gold medalist, is 27 and from Cameron Park, California. He currently lives in Baton Rouge where he attended LSU.

Klotz attended LSU as a student athlete from 2016-2020 who closed out his LSU career with the third fastest time in school history in the 50 Free and the 200 Back, as well as the fourth fastest time in the 100 Back. Klotz was also part of the 200 Free Relay team that broke the school record at the SEC Championships, according to LSU Athletics.

