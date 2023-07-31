Former Chief Jimmy Gwatney dies at 85

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Former Lake Charles Police Chief Jimmy Gwatney died at his home on Saturday, July 29.

Gwatney, who was born in California, came to Lake Charles at the age of five. He attended LaGrange High School and attended McNeese State University where he studied Criminology. He served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1958 before joining the Lake Charles Police where he worked as a patrol officer for several years. He was transferred to the Traffic Division, where he worked as a motorcycle officer.

Gwatney moved his way up through the ranks, and in March of 1975, he was appointed Chief of Police and served until his retirement in 1981.

As chief, Gwatney pursued an aggressive program of public speaking engagements before local civic organizations in an attempt to increase awareness of the police’s role within the community. He also established a Community Relations section within the department, serving to provide the public with a better understanding of police activities. Gwatney was responsible for obtaining a police rescue unit through the La. Highway Safety Commission, as well, which created a 24 hour on-call unit to assist people trapped or injured in car accidents.

Chief Gwatney had served on the Board of Directors of the Southwest District Law Enforcement Planning Council, on the Board of Trustees of the Boys Clubs of Lake Charles, and was a member of the Louisiana Chiefs Association, the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the Louisiana Peace Officers Association, the Municipal Police Officers Association, Lake Charles Police Benefit Association and the Fraternal Order of Police. He is a past member of the Lake Charles Fire & Police Service Board. Chief Gwatney also served as the hearing officer for the Lake Charles Housing Authority for 31 years.

He is survived by his sons, Jimmy Gwatney, Jr. (Rhonda) and Ian Gwatney; two grandchildren; and one great grandchild.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, August 3, 2023 in the Johnson Funeral Home chapel. The Rev. Steve James will officiate. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will begin on Wednesday from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and will resume at 8:00 AM on Thursday until the start of the service.

KPLC last interviewed Gwatney in regards to a murder that occurred in 1978 when he was chief.

