FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The heat will continue with only a slight chance of cooling rain daily.

By Wade Hampton
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The weather for the rest of the week will be HOT.  We need widespread rain to help provide relief and this looks unlikely anytime soon.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Temperatures will range from the upper 90s to low 100s daily through the weekend and heat indices will range from 105 to 115 daily.  Slightly drier air may filter in during the afternoons to keep the heat index from getting any further out of control.  But drier air gets hotter and that still means it is dangerously hot for the rest of the week.  If you work outdoors take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water.  At this point it is not safe to burn, so hold off on burning until we receive more significant rain.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Rain chances will be held at 20% daily through the weekend, though any rain will be very limited.  And worse yet, rain will likely be short-lived so any relief will end once the rain stops; and it could feel even hotter once the sun comes back out!  But to be clear we may see a few cooling showers on a daily basis through the weekend.  Remember you can use our First Alert Weather App to track any showers or storms that form.  And also worth noting that the heat means any storms that form could be on the strong side with damaging winds.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

The tropics show no sign of anything threatening Southwest Louisiana over the next week at least.  We are monitoring an area for possible development over the central Atlantic, but it will turn north with no impact to the United States.

