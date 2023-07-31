First Alert Forecast: Few storms possible this afternoon, very hot to start the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Incredibly hot weather is kicking off our week in southwest Louisiana. Monday will see another quick rise in temperatures, with highs expected to get into the upper 90′s to above 100° for many places along or north of the interstate. Despite some dry air contributing to the quick heat up, high humidity is still expected to give us some very high heat indices. These are expected to easily range between 105-110° during the afternoon, prompting a heat advisory to be issued for all parishes from 11 AM until 7 PM.

Take precautions if you plan to be outdoors. Drink plenty of water, wear lighter colored clothing, and take frequent breaks if working outdoors or performing any physically activities. Never leave small children or pets unattended outdoors or in a vehicle in the high heat.

A few scattered thunderstorms have the potential to pop up this afternoon as heat reaches 105-110°. (KPLC)

An upper-level disturbance is expected to move by our region from the north during the afternoon. This could help the development of some afternoon scattered thunderstorms break through the high pressure “lid” and help cool things off a little. Unfortunately, these disturbances are usually fickle and could easily end up far enough away that rain will remain limited.

However, thanks to the high heat any storms that do manage to form have the potential to be on the stronger side, with the primary concerns being gusty winds and frequent lightning. Remember, you can always track any storm activity using our First Alert Weather App.

Another hot week is in store as upper level high pressure remains near our area. (KPLC)

The rest of the work week should remain very hot and mostly dry. The upper-level high that has kept things hot and dry lately will move a little closer by Tuesday and Wednesday. This means more highs in the upper 90′s and from the coast, with many spots north of I-10 likely to reach triple digits. It will take closer to next weekend for that high to back off and start cooling things down a little.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

Meanwhile the tropics have been a little active over the weekend. A wave in the open tropical Atlantic is being watched for development this week, and has been given an 80% chance to do so over the next week. Even if it becomes a tropical system, it will stay in the open Atlantic and pose no threat to SWLA. The other area we’re watching is an area of low-pressure that was located offshore of the US mid-Atlantic coast. This has a brief chance to develop into a tropical system over the next couple days before being absorbed by a front and heading further away.

