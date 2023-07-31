Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office departments temporarily closing
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will be closing departments to repair a water line.
The following departments will be closed tomorrow, August 1, and will reopen on August 2:
- Administration
- Court Records & Bonds
- Evidence
- ID/Records
- Internal Affairs
- Calcasieu Correctional Center Administration
The sheriff’s office said water will be off in several areas of the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Portable restrooms and bottled water will be available.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.