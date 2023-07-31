Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office departments temporarily closing

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will be closing departments to repair a water line.

The following departments will be closed tomorrow, August 1, and will reopen on August 2:

Administration

Court Records & Bonds

Evidence

ID/Records

Internal Affairs

Calcasieu Correctional Center Administration

The sheriff’s office said water will be off in several areas of the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Portable restrooms and bottled water will be available.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.