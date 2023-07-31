50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office departments temporarily closing

By Jakob Evans
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will be closing departments to repair a water line.

The following departments will be closed tomorrow, August 1, and will reopen on August 2:

  • Administration
  • Court Records & Bonds
  • Evidence
  • ID/Records
  • Internal Affairs
  • Calcasieu Correctional Center Administration

The sheriff’s office said water will be off in several areas of the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Portable restrooms and bottled water will be available.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Live Oak Street
Sulphur police investigating death of a child

Latest News

Courtesy: St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office
Oakdale woman accused of child abuse in Eunice daycare investigation
Jeff Davis Electric wins statewide safety award
Jeff Davis Electric wins statewide safety award
Judge Boyce reads the sentencing for Lori Vallow Daybell
Judge Boyce reads his sentencing to the court
Inmate dies at reentry center
Inmate dies at reentry center near DeQuincy