Calcasieu Parish School Board recovers over $800,000 following 2022 phishing scam

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Over half of the Calcasieu Parish School Board funds lost in a 2022 phishing scam have been recovered, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s report.

The auditor says the Calcasieu Parish School board suffered two phishing scams which involved scammers sending seemingly valid email requests to change the profiles and electronic payment instructions for two hurricane-related contractors. This resulted in more than $1.6 million being sent to the wrong bank accounts.

The school board was able to recover $837,771 by asking the bank to reverse the payment. However, $789,849 remains unrecovered.

The case regarding the phishing scam remains under investigation.

The auditor also listed in the report that the school board did not have an adequate financial statement closing process for its Disaster Fund, prepared an inaccurate Schedule of Expenditures of Federal Awards, and was late in filing its single audit report with the Federal Audit Clearing House.

