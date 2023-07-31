50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Calcasieu Parish School Board recovers over $800,000 following 2022 phishing scam

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Over half of the Calcasieu Parish School Board funds lost in a 2022 phishing scam have been recovered, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s report.

The auditor says the Calcasieu Parish School board suffered two phishing scams which involved scammers sending seemingly valid email requests to change the profiles and electronic payment instructions for two hurricane-related contractors. This resulted in more than $1.6 million being sent to the wrong bank accounts.

The school board was able to recover $837,771 by asking the bank to reverse the payment. However, $789,849 remains unrecovered.

The case regarding the phishing scam remains under investigation.

The auditor also listed in the report that the school board did not have an adequate financial statement closing process for its Disaster Fund, prepared an inaccurate Schedule of Expenditures of Federal Awards, and was late in filing its single audit report with the Federal Audit Clearing House.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Live Oak Street
Sulphur police investigating death of a child

Latest News

A few scattered thunderstorms have the potential to pop up this afternoon as heat reaches...
First Alert Forecast: Few storms possible this afternoon, very hot to start the week
Health Headlines: Living to 100
Health Headlines: Living to 100
Health Headlines: Living to 100
Health Headlines: Living to 100
SWLA Arrest Report - July 30, 2023