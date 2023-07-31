Boil advisory issued for Town of Iowa

IOWA, La. (KPLC) - The Town of Iowa is experiencing issues with its water supply and has issued a precautionary boil advisory, Iowa officials said.

The following areas are affected:

500-700 block of S Kinney Street

700 block of S Lightner Street

Larry Street

Reggie Street

Ruby Street

The boil advisory will be rescinded once samples are reviewed by the Department of Health, Iowa officials said.

