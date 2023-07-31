Boil advisory issued for Town of Iowa
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
IOWA, La. (KPLC) - The Town of Iowa is experiencing issues with its water supply and has issued a precautionary boil advisory, Iowa officials said.
The following areas are affected:
- 500-700 block of S Kinney Street
- 700 block of S Lightner Street
- Larry Street
- Reggie Street
- Ruby Street
The boil advisory will be rescinded once samples are reviewed by the Department of Health, Iowa officials said.
