65 workers to be laid off as DeRidder plastic plant closes

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - Sixty-five workers will be laid off as a DeRidder plastic plant begins closing in August.

Ampacet Corporation will begin layoffs on Aug. 21, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission. The closure of the plastic fabricator will be permanent.

The layoffs will happen in three two-week phases:

Phase 1 begins on Aug. 21, Phase 2 on Nov. 1, and Phase 3 on Feb. 1, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.