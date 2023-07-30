50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - July 29, 2023

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 29, 2023.

Kristen Kay Demeritt, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); two counts of prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of synthetic marijuana 1st offense.

Billie Jean Trahan, 56, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; required position and method of turning at intersections; expired drivers license.

Jose Daniel Martinez-Medina, 25, Lake Charles: Stop lamps and turn signals required on new motor vehicles; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia.

Ladaysha Tremaine Porter, 31, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Debra Lyn Hodges, 33, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule III.

Tremon Akili Reed, 23, Lake Charles: Second degree battery; domestic abuse battery; strangulation; domestic abuse battery; child endangerment.

Ryan Michael Willis, 28, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.

Mauro Torres-Garcia, 33, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Hugo Sanchez Mendez, 37, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Apulinar Hernandez, 20, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Kerry Dewayne VanBuren, 49, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace; obscenity.

Dashawn Cordell Brown, 31, Beaumont: Simple robbery; second degree battery; intentional exposure to AIDS virus; battery of a police officer; resisting a police officer with force or violence; theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; obscenity.

Eric Dushon Lambert, 44, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; domestic abuse battery; child endangerment; domestic abuse battery; strangulation.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Live Oak Street
Sulphur police investigating death of a child

Latest News

A masked gunman stole this 2016 black Range Rover SUV from a woman Saturday night (July 29) in...
Armed carjackings reported in Little Woods, Gentilly Terrace NOPD says
Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
Carlee Russell turns herself in to the Hoover City Jail, charged with 2 misdemeanors
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Even hotter weather ahead this week while rain chances remain low.
Disaster survivors aided in recovery by free legal clinic
Disaster survivors aided in recovery by free legal clinic