SWLA Arrest Report - July 29, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 29, 2023.

Kristen Kay Demeritt, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); two counts of prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of synthetic marijuana 1st offense.

Billie Jean Trahan, 56, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; required position and method of turning at intersections; expired drivers license.

Jose Daniel Martinez-Medina, 25, Lake Charles: Stop lamps and turn signals required on new motor vehicles; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia.

Ladaysha Tremaine Porter, 31, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Debra Lyn Hodges, 33, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule III.

Tremon Akili Reed, 23, Lake Charles: Second degree battery; domestic abuse battery; strangulation; domestic abuse battery; child endangerment.

Ryan Michael Willis, 28, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.

Mauro Torres-Garcia, 33, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Hugo Sanchez Mendez, 37, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Apulinar Hernandez, 20, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Kerry Dewayne VanBuren, 49, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace; obscenity.

Dashawn Cordell Brown, 31, Beaumont: Simple robbery; second degree battery; intentional exposure to AIDS virus; battery of a police officer; resisting a police officer with force or violence; theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; obscenity.

Eric Dushon Lambert, 44, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; domestic abuse battery; child endangerment; domestic abuse battery; strangulation.

