LC Rebound receives donation for new park

By Halle Jefferson
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Earlier this month, city officials announced LC Rebound, a plan for economic growth in Lake Charles.

The mayor along with project partners gathered at Lock Park to reveal a contribution made by Lydonell Basell of $100,000.

The donation will go towards the construction of an all-inclusive and fully accessible park.

“Core values Include building a better tomorrow for the communities in which we operate,” site manager Armando Lara said. “In this case, the City of Lake Charles presented an opportunity in which we could partner with them to very directly help and influence the families and children within the community.”

If LC Rebound were to go through, the project could be started within the first couple of years.

The proposal can be voted on the November 18 ballot.

