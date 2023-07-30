50/50 Thursdays
Inmate dies at reentry center near DeQuincy

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - An inmate died at a reentry facility near DeQuincy around 3 a.m. this morning, Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford confirmed.

The facility, better known as the old Phelps Correctional Center, is managed by La. Workforce and prepares inmates for reentry into the community.

According to Paul Perkins, who owns Louisiana Workforce LLC and oversees the facility, the inmate had a history of medical problems, for which he had been receiving treatment.

Perkins said medical staff began attending to the man as soon as they became aware of the situation.

An ambulance was called to transport the inmate to a local hospital, but the man was pronounced dead at the facility.

KPLC reached out to the Department of Corrections, who subsequently referred us to La. Workforce.

