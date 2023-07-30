FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A very hot week is ahead, even with a few storms possible Monday afternoon.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - More high heat is in store for SW Louisiana as we begin the work week. Anther quick warm up will get underway once the sun rises Monday, and send high temps likely in the upper 90′s along I-10, with readings at or above 100 for many locations north of the interstate. Dry enough air once again will help get those readings hot, since dry air can heat up very quickly. Even with that in mind, things will not be dry enough to prevent heat indices from still being even hotter. Those readings likely will range between 100-110 degrees during the afternoon.

This will make hot weather precautions very important if you plan to be outside. Stay hydrated, wear light-colored clothing, and take frequent breaks if you must work outdoors or do any sort of physical activity.

The one possible silver lining is that we may actually see some afternoon thunderstorms. This is because an upper-level disturbance will move nearby Monday afternoon. And some short-term models insist it may even try to move over SWLA. If it does, that would help create a scattering of thunderstorms by the late afternoon and help cool things off. On the other hand, these disturbances tend to be very fickle, and not well-handled by models basically until the day of. That means there’s still enough room for that disturbance to end up sufficiently far away for rain to remain more limited.

Still, the odds of seeing appreciable rain do appear higher in the afternoon then what we’ve seen lately. With how hot we’ll be, any storms would have the potential to become strong and produce gusty winds and frequent lightning. As always, you can track any activity on the First Alert Weather App.

The rest of the work week should remain very hot and mostly dry. The upper-level high that has kept things hot and dry lately will move a little closer by Tuesday and Wednesday. This means more highs in the upper 90′s and from the coast, with many spots north of I-10 likely to reach triple digits. It will take closer to next weekend for that high to back off and start cooling things down a little.

Meanwhile the tropics are a bit more active than that. A wave in the open tropical Atlantic is being watched for development this week, and has been given a 70% chance to do so over the next week. Even if it becomes a tropical system, it will stay in the open Atlantic and pose no threat to SWLA. The other area we’re watching is an area of low-pressure that was located off the outer banks Sunday afternoon. This has a brief chance to develop into a tropical system over the next couple days before being absorbed by a front and heading away from the lower 48.

