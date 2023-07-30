50/50 Thursdays
Disaster survivors aided in recovery by free legal clinic

By Halle Jefferson
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Recovery from the 2020 storms continues for many residents in Southwest Louisiana, and today a free legal clinic was offered to disaster survivors in Lake Charles.

The clinic was a partnership amongst Louisiana Appleseed, SBP, and Acadiana legal services corporation.

Attendees were assisted with things like Restore Louisiana applications, contractor fraud, and accessing benefits.

The event highlighted the lingering legal needs of survivors of hurricanes Laura and Delta.

“The single greatest obstacle to getting help after a disaster is having an informal inheritance or not having the legal resources that you need to navigate some of these programs, state programs, or nonprofit programs that offer assistance to rebuild or get back on your feet after a disaster,” SBP executive director John O’Donnell said.

Residents who attended were also eligible to participate in the pre-application survey for the Restore Louisiana Homeowner’s Assistance program.

