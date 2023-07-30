Back-to-School Supply Drive returning to Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For five years, 7NEWS has teamed up with Wendy’s and DeWanna’s Closet for an annual Back-to-School Supply Drive.

“Just basic school supplies. If you would help us with crayons and pencils and pens and markers and highlighters and one-inch three-ring binders, things like that is great,” DeWanna’s Closet owner DeWanna Tarver said.

DeWanna’s Closet is a non-profit whose goal is to provide new school supplies and uniforms for students in Calcasieu Parish.

Tarver said non-perishable food is also needed this year to help aid families struggling to make ends meet.

Donors can head over to the Wendy’s on Lake Street Friday, August 4, to help students be properly equipped for the classroom.

The drive begins at 6 a.m. and lasts until 6 p.m. If you cannot make it out and would like to donate online, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.