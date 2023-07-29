50/50 Thursdays
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - July 28, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 28, 2023.

Cody Garrett Stineff, 29, Westlake: Battery of a police officer.

Shaloa Shante Guillory, 33, Lake Charles: Solicitation on an interstate highway; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; two counts of drug paraphernalia; two counts of contempt of court.

William Solon Ingram, 45, Sulphur: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Destiny Clare Goodwin, 28, Lake Charles: Three counts of contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Johnny Ray Taylor, 43, Brooklynn, NY: Possession of marijuana; driving on roadway laned for traffic; bank fraud; filing or maintaining false public records; unlawful possession of fraudulent documents for identification purposes.

Madison Lorene Beevers, 22, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Babajide Temitope Julius, 25, Bronx, NY: Bank fraud; monetary instrument abuse; filing or maintaining false public records; unlawful possession of fraudulent documents for identification purposes.

Raquan Shonterious Kwmaine Crowley, 26, Dickinson, TX: Instate detainer.

Jerald Jermaine Ardoin, 45, Lake Charles: Parole violation.

Jaydrien Carmelo Miller, 18, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug; three counts of produce, manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule II drug; produce, manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule IV drug.

Dammon Damonte White, 19, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug; three counts of produce, manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule II drug; produce, manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule IV drug; drug paraphernalia.

Mark Anthony Griffin, 45, Lake Charles: Two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; resisting an officer; disturbing the peace.

Kade Dean Hammett, 22, Sulphur: Possession of synthetic marijuana; cruelty to juveniles.

Athena Marie Nunez, 21, Sulphur: Cruelty to juveniles.

