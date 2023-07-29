50/50 Thursdays
‘Sounded like an explosion’: Tesla crashes through wall, lands in backyard pool

Police are investigating a crash that involved a Tesla crashing through a wall and into a backyard pool in Phoenix. (Source: KPHO)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - Police in Arizona are investigating after a Tesla crashed into a pool in the Phoenix area on Friday.

KPHO reports that the crash happened around 8:45 a.m. at a home about 25 minutes away from downtown Phoenix.

Video from the scene showed the blue sedan appearing to have gone through a brick wall before landing fully submerged in a backyard pool.

A car seat was pulled from the pool, but officers said the driver was alone at the time of the crash.

The homeowner said he was getting ready for the day when he heard a loud noise from his backyard.

“I heard a sound that sounded like an explosion,” the homeowner said. “It sounded like a bomb went off.”

Authorities didn’t report any injuries in the incident. It’s not yet known what led up to the crash.

