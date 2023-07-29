50/50 Thursdays
Man shot Friday night near Harrah’s New Orleans casino

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 34-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot Friday night (July 28) in New Orleans’ Central Business District, police said.

New Orleans police said the victim was arguing with an unknown man when the suspect pulled a gun and shot him multiple times. The victim’s condition has not been disclosed.

The shooting occurred around 9:37 p.m. in the 300 block of Poydras Street, near the Harrah’s New Orleans hotel and casino.

Police said the gunman “fled in an unknown direction” and has not been identified nor arrested.

Note: The NOPD originally reported the victim’s age as 54, but later revised it to 34.

