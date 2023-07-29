50/50 Thursdays
Man drives car into Lake Charles near I-10 bridge

By Rhonda Kitchens
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A sinking feeling for a vehicle owner after her car ends up in the lake near the I-10 bridge this morning.

The owner tells 7NEWS a man was driving her car around 8:30 a.m. when for some reason, he drove through the sand and into the water.

No one was injured.

Lake Charles Police on the scene declined to comment on how the accident happened or any charges the driver may face.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

