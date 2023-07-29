FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Even hotter weather ahead this week while rain chances remain low.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Even though we will start a new week, we will not have much in the way of new weather. This means a continuation of the hot and (mostly) dry pattern will take shape Sunday. Highs will once again warm into the mid-to-upper 90′s away from the coast, with heat indices at or above 100 degrees. As has been the case, we’re still not expecting much rain either. Any pop-up storms would have the best chance of occurring near the coast, though even those chances are limited.

The upper-level high keeping things hot and dry will likely inch even closer to our area during the week. This means rain chances will continue to be very limited, with the “best” chances of seeing an isolated storm remaining limited relegated along and south of I-10. Meanwhile the heat will continue to rise. In fact, some locations inland will likely see temperatures around the triple digit mark! Readings will fall in the mid/upper 90′s likely elsewhere away from the coast.

We also can’t forget about the heat index either, as those numbers will likely range between 100-110 degrees even without oppressive humidity. So it will be very important to use hot weather precautions outdoors during this time. Some include staying hydrated, taking frequent breaks if working outdoors and wearing light-colored clothing if possible.

With the ongoing heat and only spotty bits of rain, drought levels are starting to reach severe (level 2/4) drought status across southwestern portions of the state, so exercise caution and check your area’s status before lighting any outdoor fires. This could increase in status with the ongoing hot pattern, and Saharan dust moving over the area.

In the tropics we continue to watch a tropical wave that departed the African coast earlier this week. Conditions are favorable for some gradual development as it heads to the northwest, with the National Hurricane Center giving it 70% odds over the next week to do so. The wave is still several thousand miles, and any development would occur over the open waters of the Atlantic. Thus, it poses no threat to SWLA.

