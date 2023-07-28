50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

‘Whale ballet’: Video shows 3 humpbacks jump in unison, a birthday surprise for man and daughters

A man celebrating his birthday with his three daughters saw something so rare that even marine scientists are jealous. (Source: ASSOCIATED PRESS, VALIDATED UGC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORSTMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man celebrating his birthday on the ocean with his three daughters captured video of something so rare that even marine scientists are jealous — three humpback whales leaping from the water in near perfect unison.

“It was such an uplifting thing to see. Just incredible,” Robert Addie said.

The Portsmouth man, now a home remodeler, spent decades on the water as a commercial fisherman in Massachusetts and Alaska. In that time, he said he’s seen thousands of whales.

But he never witnessed anything like Monday’s whale encounter on a tuna fishing trip off Cape Cod. The excursion with his daughters was for his 59th birthday, as well as to celebrate his safe return from a humanitarian aid trip to Ukraine where he came under heavy artillery fire.

During the fishing trip, he was trying to film some humpback whales about 300 yards (275 meters) from their boat and was having no luck, until he got what he called a “whale ballet.”

“A triple breach is unheard of and a synchronized triple breach is even rarer,” he said. “It’s once in a lifetime. Just very fortunate. I feel God shined down on me to allow me to capture that.”

To add to the thrill, seconds after the three whales breached and twisted through the air, a juvenile whale did the same thing. Whale experts later told Addie that the aerial maneuvers may have been an attempt to remove parasites or aid digestion.

He has another theory: “I have a feeling that maybe they were teaching or training” the younger whale.

Those same experts also know how rare the spectacle was.

“Even some of the whale experts that have reached out to me, they’re all jealous because they’ve never seen it,” Addie said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Live Oak Street
Sulphur police investigating death of a child

Latest News

Jessica Nunez, the mother of a girl who went missing days before her 15th birthday in 2019,...
An Arizona mom never stopped looking for her daughter. She appeared 4 years later in Montana.
A shopper surveys stacks of clothing on a sales table in a Costco warehouse Thursday, June 22,...
US price and wage increases slow further in the latest signs of cooling inflation
A man celebrating his birthday with his three daughters saw something so rare that even marine...
'Whale ballet': Video shows 3 humpbacks jump in unison, a birthday surprise for man and daughters
Generic police lights
Woman dies, 6 people hospitalized after boat hits Chicago breakwall and capsizes in Lake Michigan