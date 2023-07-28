50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - July 27, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 27, 2023.

Donald Scott Trainer, 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; trespassing; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Trent Joseph Quibodeaux, 34, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Catlin Michael Thomas, 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; domestic abuse; property damage under $1,000.

Caleb Zane Britt, 20, Westlake: Assault; aggravated assault with a firearm.

Raytell Mollere Banks Jr., 30, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Zachary Evan Marroquin, 41, Waco, TX: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Jason Andrew Picard, 46, Sulphur: Contempt of court (3 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to follow bicycle traffic laws.

James Elliott Skipper, 48, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (5 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; contempt of court; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wilbert Fontenot LeBleu, 78, Lake Charles: Obscenity.

Sidney James Royster Jr., 45, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana.

Shirley Ann Manuel, 49, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; unauthorized removal of a shopping cart; possession of a Schedule II drug; contraband in a penal institution; possession of synthetic marijuana.

William Bradley Bertram, 24, Iowa: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Billy Ray Fontenot Jr., 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; failure to signal while turning; improper turning at an intersection.

Shaddai Levi Stanley, 29, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles.

Jaylon Paul Frye, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Luke Marshall Ashworth, 21, Starks: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Madison Malai St. George, 21, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

