State rests in Person trial as defense begins

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The state has rested in its case in the first-degree murder trial of Derek Person who is accused of kidnapping and murdering 26-year-old Jimmie Box in 2020.

A cell phone expert was on the witness stand for a second day today. Retired Stae Trooper J.D. Parker testified that the cell phone records show Person and co-defendant C.J. Ford were there in Bon Weier, TX, where Box’s remains were found.

He says the data on Box’s phone suggests that Box was taken against his will and that evidence showed his hands were tied behind his back and that he was shot in the head.

Person’s defense began today as well, calling into question yesterday’s testimony from co-defendant Shona West who testified that she and person were together at the time of the killing and that she lied to investigators at first to protect him.

West said in the testimony that when police came to arrest them she was flushing drugs down the toilet while Person was taking the gun apart and hiding the pieces. She also testified that Box’s vehicle was hidden at her mom’s house.

The defense claims West was high when she gave that testimony to police.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we continue to receive updates on the trial.

