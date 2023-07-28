Southwest Louisiana Veterans home honors Louisiana Veterans

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Veterans of the Southwest Louisiana Veterans home along with their families gathered for a ceremony. Twelve veterans received the Louisiana Veterans Honor Medal.

The Louisiana Veterans Honor Medal is an award created by former Governor Bobby Jindal that is only given to Louisiana veterans who served the country. In order to be eligible, the veteran must have been honorably discharged or killed in action.

The ceremonies recently started back up again since the COVID-19 shutdown.

The administrator of Southwest Louisiana veterans home, Darla Price, expressed how excited they are to be back up and running.

“We are very happy and proud to see that we can honor our veterans in this way now and get our culture of that back,” Price explained.

The medal was awarded to those who are new to the veterans home.

Golbert Fuselier, a recipient of the medal, served in the us army as a medic in Korea during peace time.

Cecil Fuselier, his brother, expressed how proud he is that his brother is getting the honor he deserves.

“Receiving the Louisiana Honors Medal today was absolutely just the icing on the cake of him being here at the nursing home,” Fuselier shared.

The ribbons on the medal signify different things, blue means they were honorably discharged, purple is for purple heart recipients, black for prisoners of war, and yellow for those killed in action.

The veterans home hosts the award ceremonies monthly.

