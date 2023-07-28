Nederland man accused of breaching Capitol on Jan. 6

(KPLC) -A Nederland man has been arrested and accused of breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Michael Marroquin, 63, was charged in the District of Columbia with a felony offense of obstruction of an official proceeding. Marroquin is also charged with several misdemeanor offenses, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; entering and remaining on the floor of Congress; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in any of the Capitol buildings.

Marroquin made numerous posts to social media about his actions on Jan. 6, according to the FBI.

The FBI said multiple relatives of Marroquin confirmed he had been at the Capitol - some said they sponsored his trip there.

In addition, Marroquin’s phone was packaged and sent to the FBI’s Washington D.C. office in Aug. 2021.

When interviewed by the FBI on March 25, 2022, Marroquin admitted entering the Capitol and using his cellphone to record the events that transpired on Jan. 6, according to the FBI. He also said after leaving the Capitol, he fell asleep on a train and lost his cell phone.

Marroquin was arrested on July 27, 2023, in Nederland.

A news release from the FBI’s Beaumont office laid out the allegations:

According to court documents, Marroquin traveled from his home in Texas to Washington, D.C, to attend a rally on Jan. 6, 2021. After the rally, Maroquin marched with others to the U.S. Capitol building and entered at approximately 1:20 p.m. through the Senate wing door. A series of recordings on Marroquin’s phone capture his movements through the Capitol that day. In one such recording, as Marroquin approaches the Crypt, he states, “I wanna tell you something. You arrest me, but this is our House! No! You’ll never take our . . . We’re not silent anymore, understand?!” As the crowd he’s with reaches a line of officers, Marroquin can then be heard yelling, “Keep moving!”

Court documents say that one video on Marroquin’s phone was filmed from directly outside the House Chamber, looking through the broken door and into the faces of law enforcement with their weapons drawn and aimed back at the camera. Marroquin attempts to engage the officer in conversation, eventually shouting, “You’re a traitor!”

Marroquin exited the Capitol building at approximately 2:31 p.m.

Since Jan. 6, 2021, 1,069 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol.

