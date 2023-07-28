50/50 Thursdays
McConnell to serve out this Congress as GOP leader

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks to speak with reporters at the Capitol in...
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks to speak with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The 81-year-old GOP leader seemed to freeze at the lectern and was helped by other senators. McConnell went to his office for a few minutes and returned to speak with reporters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(CNN) - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell plans to serve the rest of the current congressional session in his role as the GOP leader.

McConnell’s office made the announcement Friday, two days after he froze for about 30 seconds during a news conference.

McConnell was back to work Thursday, but the 81-year-old has faced concerns over his health this year, starting in March when he suffered a concussion and broken ribs after falling at a Washington hotel.

McConnell has led the Senate GOP for the past 16 years and is the longest-serving Senate party leader ever.

Friday’s statement does not address McConnell’s plans in the next Congress, which begins in 2025.

