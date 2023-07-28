50/50 Thursdays
Marshland Festival returns to Lake Charles

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Marshland Festival returns to Lake Charles this weekend at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

The Marshland Festival originated in Hackberry over 30 years ago and has grown to one of the top 20 festivals in the Southeastern U.S.

You can expect all kinds of Cajun food, arts and crafts, and a huge live performance schedule from Friday through Saturday.

Tickets may be purchased at the door.

Live Music Schedule

Friday, August 28

  • 6 p.m. - Greg Blanchard
  • 7:30 p.m. - Parish County Line
  • 9:00 p.m. - Ryan Foret and Foret Tradition
  • 10:30 p.m. - Joel Sonnier

Saturday, August 29

  • 11 a.m. - Brooks Drost
  • 12 p.m. - Colby Latiolais
  • 1 p.m. - Johnny Jimenez
  • 2:30 p.m. - Caden Gillard
  • 4 p.m. - Louisiana Express with Johnnie Allan
  • 5:30 p.m. - Thomas Cain
  • 7 p.m. - Steel Shot
  • 8:30 p.m. - Waters Edge
  • 10 p.m. - Gene Watson
  • 11 p.m. - Jamie Bergeron

