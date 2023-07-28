LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Marshland Festival returns to Lake Charles this weekend at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

The Marshland Festival originated in Hackberry over 30 years ago and has grown to one of the top 20 festivals in the Southeastern U.S.

You can expect all kinds of Cajun food, arts and crafts, and a huge live performance schedule from Friday through Saturday.

Tickets may be purchased at the door.

Live Music Schedule

Friday, August 28

6 p.m. - Greg Blanchard

7:30 p.m. - Parish County Line

9:00 p.m. - Ryan Foret and Foret Tradition

10:30 p.m. - Joel Sonnier

Saturday, August 29

11 a.m. - Brooks Drost

12 p.m. - Colby Latiolais

1 p.m. - Johnny Jimenez

2:30 p.m. - Caden Gillard

4 p.m. - Louisiana Express with Johnnie Allan

5:30 p.m. - Thomas Cain

7 p.m. - Steel Shot

8:30 p.m. - Waters Edge

10 p.m. - Gene Watson

11 p.m. - Jamie Bergeron

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.