Lanes reopen after Amazon truck catches fire on I-110 North; cause of fire determined
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An Amazon truck caught fire Thursday morning, causing a portion of the interstate to shut down.
DOTD announced I-110 North at Convention Street was reopened around 4:30 p.m. after being closed for much of the day.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department states that the investigators determined there was a mechanical failure in the engine of the tractor-trailer, the fire started in the engine.
Bridge inspectors conducted an in-depth inspection of all aspects of the elevated highway, according to DOTD.
BRFD confirmed the driver of the Amazon truck was safe. The truck was filled with packages, according to officials.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.