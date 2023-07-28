Former Barbe WR Trey Quinn Signs with Detroit Lions

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Trey Quinn was a force on the football field for the Barbe Buccaneers as he set Louisiana high school football records for career receptions with 357, and receiving yards with 6,566, and received countless accolades including being named to the USA Today All-USA First Team, and now, he is back in the National Football League after signing with the Detroit Lions.

After graduating from Barbe in 2014, Quinn headed to Baton Rouge to play for the LSU Tigers, where he appeared in 25 games, starting 9 of them as he tallied 22 receptions for 276 yards before transferring to SMU ahead of the 2016 season. After sitting out the 2016 season due to transfer rules, Quinn tore it up for the Mustangs in 2017 as he tallied 114 receptions for 1,236 yards, and 13 touchdowns.

After his impressive 2017 season, Quinn entered the NFL Draft where he was selected 256th overall in the seventh round by the then Washington Redskins. Quinn appeared in 15 games, starting eight of them in two season with Washington as he went for 273 yards and two touchdowns on 35 receptions. In 2020 Quinn signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars where he appeared in just one game, and was then a member of the practice squads for the Las Vegas Raiders, and Denver Broncos for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

In 2023 Quinn suited up for the Michigan Panthers of the USFL where he went for 438 yards, which was the 11th most in the league, and four touchdowns, which was tied for fifth most in the league.

Quinn will now attempt to make the 53-man roster for Detroit and suit up for the Lions in 2023.

