First Alert Forecast: Hot and dry into the weekend with little relief in sight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Upper-level high pressure continues to inch closer to our area from the west, keeping conditions mostly dry and hot. Friday will keep up this trend with temperatures returning to the mid and upper 90′s in the afternoon. Heat indices will likely feel a degree or two warmer than Thursday in the low 100′s, but still no heat advisory expected. Rain chances are looking slimmer than the day before, with any potential for an isolated shower or storm being most likely near the coast.

Any chance for afternoon isolated showers will stay closer to the coast (KPLC)

Not many changes are on the way for the weekend, with the heat likely to increase even a little more. If you have outdoor plans this weekend the only issue you will have to deal with looks to be the increasing heat and humidity. Try to avoid the hottest part of the day and remember to drink plenty of water as heat advisories could return over the weekend.

With the ongoing heat and only spotty bits of rain, drought levels are starting to reach severe (level 2) drought status across southwestern portions of the state, so exercise caution and check your area’s status before lighting any outdoor fires. This could increase in status with the ongoing hot pattern, and Saharan dust moving over the area.

Drought status (KPLC)

By next week, the upper-level high will likely inch even closer to our area. If that does happen, rain chances will remain limited while the heat continues to rise. In fact, some locations inland could see temperatures around the triple digit mark, and heat indices of course would be higher. So it will be important to keep using hot weather precautions outdoors during that time.

High pressure will likely move closer over the weekend, increasing the heat (KPLC)

In the tropics we continue to watch a tropical wave that departed the African coast earlier this week. Conditions are favorable for some gradual development as it heads to the west-northwest, with the National Hurricane Center giving it 50% odds over the next week to do so. The wave is still several thousand miles away making it not a concern for SWLA. Of course, we will keep you updated of any changes. Saharan dust remains over the Gulf and we could see an increase in local dust levels heading into the weekend.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

