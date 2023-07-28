FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Conditions to stay hot and mostly dry this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - No changes to the hot and mostly dry pattern will take place this weekend. The upper-level high that has been keeping things quiet this week will be responsible for sending temperatures back into the mid and upper 90′s for high’s Saturday. Enough dry air may filter in again to help somewhat limit heat indices, though those numbers will still likely approach the 100-degree mark for some areas.

It also makes sense that rain chances will continue to be very limited. While an isolated shower or storm may try to fire along the seabreeze, most of the area should remain rain-free. And Sunday does not look any different.

With the ongoing heat and only spotty bits of rain, drought levels are starting to reach severe (level 2/4) drought status across southwestern portions of the state, so exercise caution and check your area’s status before lighting any outdoor fires. This could increase in status with the ongoing hot pattern, and Saharan dust moving over the area.

By next week, the upper-level high will likely inch even closer to our area. If that does happen, rain chances will remain limited while the heat continues to rise. In fact, some locations inland could see temperatures around the triple digit mark, and heat indices of course would be higher. So it will be important to keep using hot weather precautions outdoors during that time.

In the tropics we continue to watch a tropical wave that departed the African coast earlier this week. Conditions are favorable for some gradual development as it heads to the northwest, with the National Hurricane Center giving it 60% odds over the next week to do so. The wave is still several thousand miles

