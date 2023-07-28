Firefighters put out residential fire near DeQuincy

DeQuincy, La. (KPLC) - Firefighters were able to extinguish a residential fire at a mobile home on Hargrove Loop near DeQuincy on Thursday, July 27, according to the Ward Six Fire Department.

Around 6:24 p.m. firefighters responded to the fire on the 1200 block of Hargrove Loop and found a single wide mobile home billowing smoke.

The fire was contained and there were no injuries as the homeowner was not present at the time of the fire. However, one dog was pulled from the building. Despite firefighters using cpr the dog was not able to be revived.

Ward Six Fire Protection District One, the Houston River Fire Department, the DeQuincy Volunteer Fire Department, and Acadian Ambulance responded to the fire.

