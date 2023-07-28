50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Firefighters put out residential fire near DeQuincy

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeQuincy, La. (KPLC) - Firefighters were able to extinguish a residential fire at a mobile home on Hargrove Loop near DeQuincy on Thursday, July 27, according to the Ward Six Fire Department.

Around 6:24 p.m. firefighters responded to the fire on the 1200 block of Hargrove Loop and found a single wide mobile home billowing smoke.

The fire was contained and there were no injuries as the homeowner was not present at the time of the fire. However, one dog was pulled from the building. Despite firefighters using cpr the dog was not able to be revived.

Ward Six Fire Protection District One, the Houston River Fire Department, the DeQuincy Volunteer Fire Department, and Acadian Ambulance responded to the fire.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Live Oak Street
Sulphur police investigating death of a child

Latest News

James Derek Person is standing trial in the killing of Jimmie Box in August of 2020.
State rests in Person trial as defense begins
Allen Parish Ambulance
Allen Parish Ambulance Service warns road closure may cause longer response times
Eunice Police Department
Eunice daycare under investigation for possible abuse of children
Carlee Russell
News conference to be held to announce charges against Carlee Russell