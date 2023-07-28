50/50 Thursdays
Eunice daycare under investigation for possible abuse of children

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EUNICE, La. (KPLC) - A Eunice daycare is being investigated by police after videos surfaced showing young children being mistreated, according to reporting by KLFY.

Video from Pumpkin Patch Daycare of Eunice received by KLFY allegedly shows toddlers and young children having slices of cheese thrown on their faces, being intentionally frightened to the point of tears, and being taped to a chair.

Eunice Police say they have been made aware of the videos and have opened up an investigation into the daycare to see if charges can be brought against the adults in the videos.

