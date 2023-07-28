DeQuincy man arrested in 1999 sexual assault

A DeQuincy man has been arrested in connection with a 1999 sexual assault along a Texas highway. Preston Alvin Chenier, 46, was arrested around 11 p.m. Tuesday in Sulphur and booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center around 4 a.m. Wednesday. Chenier faces a charge of aggravated sexual assault. He was tied to the case through DNA, according to a news release from the La Marque Police Department. (La Marque, Texas, Police Department)

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A DeQuincy man has been arrested in connection with a 1999 sexual assault along a Texas highway.

Preston Alvin Chenier, 46, was arrested around 11 p.m. Tuesday in Sulphur and booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Chenier faces a charge of aggravated sexual assault. He was tied to the case through DNA, according to a news release from the La Marque Police Department.

Houston station KPRC reported the alleged incident took place on Texas FM 1764 in the early hours of Dec. 4, 1999. Around 2:30 a.m., police received a report of a woman without clothes attempting to flag down drivers.

KPRC said a probable cause affidavit stated the woman told police she was driving down Hwy. 1764 with her husband after having a few drinks at a lounge. She and her husband began arguing, and the woman got out of the vehicle and began walking back to the bar. When her husband couldn’t get her back in the vehicle, he drove away.

She said a truck pulled up next to her, and a man got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and forced her to the floor of the truck, according to the affidavit. The man, armed with a knife, told her to take off her clothes before taking them off himself. He took a ring and a watch, then he and the driver sexually assaulted her. They cut her hair with a knife and the passenger took her ATM card. They drove to an ATM, withdrawing $320, before eventually throwing her into a ditch.

Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel, with the Lake Charles Police Department, said Chenier lived in the Houston area for a while before moving back to Southwest Louisiana around 2006.

About a week prior to the arrest, Texas authorities reached out to Lake Charles authorities for help locating Chenier, Fondel said. Chenier was apprehended during a traffic stop on La. 27, a little north of Old Spanish Trail.

Chenier has a limited arrest record in Southwest Louisiana. He has no charges relating to any sex crimes in Calcasieu, according to the district attorney’s office. Neither Lake Charles nor DeQuincy has any record of any arrests. Kayla Vincent, with the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office, said deputies arrested him in 2011 for disturbing the peace, illegal use of a firearm, aggravated battery, and possession of a stolen firearm - but all the charges were ultimately rejected.

