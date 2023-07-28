Bird released back into wild in Iowa after months of rehabilitation

50/50 Thursdays
By Devon Distefano
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
IOWA, La. (KPLC) - After months of rehabilitation, the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine has released a bird back into the wild.

Ozzi is a crested caracara that was found injured in Iowa in December of last year by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. She was then sent over to the LSU Wildlife Hospital for rehabilitation.

“She had a very comminuted fracture that was very close to the joint on her wrist, and usually fractures that are very close to the joint limit their ability to move their wrist, so they won’t have a great ability to fly anymore,” said Dr. Kim Boykin, an instructor at LSU Veterinary Medicine.

They believed she would never fly again, so she was being trained for educational purposes, but Ozzi defied the odds as students with the LSU Raptor Rehab Team worked closely with her.

“She never finished her training, but also shes getting released which is obviously kind of the best outcome we could have ever hoped for the birds. It’s a bit bittersweet. It’s cool to see her go, even though she just walked away, but thats kind of her thing,” LSU Raptor Rehab Team member Patrik Rollefson said.

Nursing Ozzi back to health serves as a valuable experience for students in the LSU Veterinary Medicine program.

“That hands-on feel can work with these animals figure out what’s wrong with them how best to treat them get handling experience and just kind of see that whole process in general,” Boykin said.

Those with the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine hope she continues to live a long and happy life in the wild.

