Bengals QB Joe Burrow injured calf at training camp, will miss several weeks

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the field during Thursday's training camp practice in Cincinnati.(Jeremy Rauch)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WAFB) - Bengals starting quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the field at training camp on Thursday, July 27.

On Friday, July 28, head coach Zac Taylor stated that Burrow will miss several weeks.

Burrow rolled out to his right and grabbed his right calf.

Head Coach Zac Taylor called it a “calf issue”.

It happened around 4 p.m. during training camp when the team was practicing 11 on 11 drills.

Burrow has been at training camp since the rookies took to the field on July 26.

Burrow was seen giving the thumbs-up when he was being carted off.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport stated that it appears to be a calf strain.

