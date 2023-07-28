Benefit trail ride to be held for animal rescue services

OAKDALE, La. (KPLC) - A benefit trail ride for animal rescue services will be held this Saturday at 9 a.m. in Oakdale.

The trail ride, which is organized by Hayden’s Hoofbeat Haven, will be 10 miles of wood.

Riders are encouraged to arrive around 8 a.m. at 2552 Hwy. 372. The cost will be $25 per horse or horse-drawn wagon or buggy which includes lunch. Glass bottles, guns, weapons, and dogs are not allowed.

All proceeds and donations will go towards the 501(c) Rescue of Hayden’s Hoofbeat Haven.

