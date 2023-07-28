50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Benefit trail ride to be held for animal rescue services

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKDALE, La. (KPLC) - A benefit trail ride for animal rescue services will be held this Saturday at 9 a.m. in Oakdale.

The trail ride, which is organized by Hayden’s Hoofbeat Haven, will be 10 miles of wood.

Riders are encouraged to arrive around 8 a.m. at 2552 Hwy. 372. The cost will be $25 per horse or horse-drawn wagon or buggy which includes lunch. Glass bottles, guns, weapons, and dogs are not allowed.

All proceeds and donations will go towards the 501(c) Rescue of Hayden’s Hoofbeat Haven.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Live Oak Street
Sulphur police investigating death of a child

Latest News

The kidnapping and murder of Jimmie Box
Former girlfriend testifies in Derek Person murder trial
LSU veterinary school releases bird back into the wild after months of rehabilitation
Bird released back into wild in Iowa after months of rehabilitation
Fire extinguished at contracting company in Westlake
Westlake fire viewer video
Multiple 18-wheelers on fire at plant in Westlake
18-wheelers catch on fire near Horseshoe Casino