Authorities searching for Leesville home invasion suspect

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect believed to be responsible for a home invasion today, July 28.

Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Barney “BJ” Gordon, 30, of Leesville.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on Gordon’s whereabouts to contact them at 337-238-1311.

Barney “BJ” Gordon, 30, of Leesville.
Barney “BJ” Gordon, 30, of Leesville.(Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)

