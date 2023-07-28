50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Allen Parish Ambulance Service warns road closure may cause longer response times

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REEVES, La. (KPLC) - Due to an upcoming road closure along U.S. Highway 190 the Allen Parish Ambulance Service is informing residents on the East side of the LeBlanc and Reeves community that they may experience longer response times from emergency services.

Allen Parish Ambulance says that they will staff the area to the best of their ability and have reached out to other emergency services to assist during this time.

The road closure is expected to begin on July 31, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Live Oak Street
Sulphur police investigating death of a child

Latest News

James Derek Person is standing trial in the killing of Jimmie Box in August of 2020.
State rests in Person trial as defense begins
Firefighters put out residential fire near DeQuincy
Firefighters put out residential fire near DeQuincy
Eunice Police Department
Eunice daycare under investigation for possible abuse of children
Carlee Russell
News conference to be held to announce charges against Carlee Russell