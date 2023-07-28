Allen Parish Ambulance Service warns road closure may cause longer response times

REEVES, La. (KPLC) - Due to an upcoming road closure along U.S. Highway 190 the Allen Parish Ambulance Service is informing residents on the East side of the LeBlanc and Reeves community that they may experience longer response times from emergency services.

Allen Parish Ambulance says that they will staff the area to the best of their ability and have reached out to other emergency services to assist during this time.

The road closure is expected to begin on July 31, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.